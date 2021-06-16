Erin Ashley Irvine, 36, of Ogdensburg

Erin Ashley Irvine, age 36, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) -Erin Ashley Irvine, age 36, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A private gathering with family and friends will be held at a later date.

Erin is survived by her mother, Connie Irvine of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister, Laura Irvine of Ogdensburg, NY; an aunt, Patty Goodnow and her husband, Warren, of Jensen Beach, FL; uncles, Timothy Irvine and his wife, Nancy, and Peter Irvine and his wife, Sandy, both of Ogdensburg. Erin was proud Aunt to a niece, Nyya Tracy, of Ogdensburg, NY and two nephews, Dustin and Cody Draper, who were her pride and joy. She was also survived by many cousins. Erin is predeceased by her father, Harry “Whirl” Irvine (2020) and a half-sister, Valerie Irvine (2013).

Erin was born on March 8, 1985, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Harry Michael and Constance C. (Kaine) Irvine. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 2004. Erin enjoyed playing discus and shotput, going to State’s during her athletic career in school and was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan. Erin was a kind human and will be missed by many friends; especially her closest friend, Debbie Bracy- DeDekker. Donations may be made in Erin’s memory to St. Lawrence Valley, S.P.C.A., PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

