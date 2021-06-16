Advertisement

Fire damages Adams apartment building, tenants evacuated

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - An apartment building in the village of Adams was evacuated late Tuesday morning after fire broke out in one of the dwellings.

Firefighters were called to the Cleveland House Apartments on the corner of Main and East Church streets at 11:25 a.m.

Bob Simpson of the Adams Fire Department said the blaze got its start in a first-floor apartment and caused heavy smoke throughout the building.

People inside were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Simpson said the 3-story building is home to 19 apartments and a law firm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to Simpson, fire damage was confined to the apartment where the blaze began.

