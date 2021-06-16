Advertisement

Highlights & scores: Rapids rainout

By Mel Busler
Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids home game Tuesday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds against the Utica Blue Sox was postponed because of rain earlier in the day.

Despite the rainout, there are plenty of chances to see the Rapids this week.

Tuesday’s rainout was the second in two nights for the Rapids. A game at Mohawk Valley was rained out Monday night.

Tuesday’s game will now be part of a doubleheader against Utica on Sunday.

The doubleheader on Sunday is part of a busy week for the Rapids on the diamond.

Rapids general manager Nick Cerow has details in the video about that game and the rest of the week’s schedule.

Start time for the doubleheader on Sunday will be announced within the next day or so.

Tickets for those games, along with the rest of the home games, are easy to come by: at the box office the night of the game or you can purchase them in advance.

The 3-4 Watertown Rapids entertain the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs Wednesday night, 6:30 p.m. at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ Section X C/D lacrosse semifinal

Salmon River 16, Massena 6

Girls’ Section X C/D lacrosse semifinal

Salmon River 21, Potsdam 1

