It may be cool, but grab the sunscreen anyway

By Beth Hall
Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be below-average temperature-wise.

The day started in the 40s and 50s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine, which will warm things up into the upper 60s.

That’s below the 75-degree average for this time of year.

So, it might seem pleasant and cool, but don’t forget your sunscreen.

It stays clear overnight, so temperatures will drop back into the 40s.

It will be sunny again on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

There’s a 60 percent chance of hit-or-miss showers on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday, Father’s Day, will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain each day. Highs will be in the low 80s on Monday and the mid-70s on Tuesday.

