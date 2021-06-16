Advertisement

Jefferson County rescinds pandemic state of emergency

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “One year, three months, and one day,” Jefferson County Legislature chair Scott Gray said. “That, my friends, was the time that we declared a state of emergency”

At the Legislature meeting Tuesday night, Gray signed a paper officially rescinding the county’s state of emergency.

The community can go back to its pre-COVID life. This is in response to the state’s success with the vaccine.

Jefferson County is roughly 4,000 shots away from reaching 70 percent of adult residents with at least one shot.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state has reached the 70 percent milestone and is dropping its pandemic restrictions. Some federal restrictions remain in place.

Gray feels the county is in a good place.

“So, it was a significant achievement to get to the point where we could rescind it at this point,” he said. “It was up for renewal every 30 days and we decided today was a good day to pivot and end it.”

Gray says it is the longest state of emergency the county has ever faced, passing the ice storm of 1998.

