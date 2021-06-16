Kurt Glenn Fischer, 57, of Theresa

Kurt Glenn Fischer, age 57, of Theresa, but formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown (Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Kurt Glenn Fischer, age 57, of Theresa, but formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service for Kurt. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Kurt was born on September 11, 1963 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Edward W. and Adele E. (Sundermier) Fischer. He attended school in Long Island.

Kurt was a truck driver for a while and had also worked for several years at McDonald’s in Gouverneur. He loved fishing and being at the lake, being with his dog and going to Bingo with his mother.

Surviving are five sisters, Denise Stark, Sharon Kilmer, Rosemary Durham, Michelle Rossi and Katherine; six brothers, Warren “Butch” Fischer, Charles “Charlie” Fischer, Martin Fischer, Eric Fischer, Foy Smith and Troy Smith and several nieces and nephews.

Kurt is predeceased by his parents; a brother, Harold Smith; a sister Adele Smith and infant twin siblings.

