Lewis County may require event permits for smaller crowds

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County may tighten up its event laws, requiring permits for smaller crowds.

The county, which sees gatherings involving ATVs and snowmobiles, just put its event permit law into effect last year. Town supervisors are telling the county legislature that it’s proving to be problematic due to crowd size.

The county attorney gave legislators a list of ideas to fix it after brainstorming with supervisors. One idea is to require an event permit for smaller groups.

Right now, events with 250 people or more require a permit. The proposal is to lower the permit threshold to 150 people or more for a motorized event, and 50 or more for a non-motorized event.

“We have to have a sustainable system to keep this going or else the whole model is going to fall apart. From what I’ve been hearing from some of the towns, and what Larry’s heard from some of the towns, there’s several of the towns that are about fed up. We need to make sure we’re keeping our finger on the pulse on what’s going on up there, and that’s kind of what the goal of this is,” said Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche.

A permit is $20. The county drafted up a new law and it’ll go back to the towns for feedback.

