Margaret E. Mills, 74, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Margaret E. Mills, age 74, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 12:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will be in Ogdensburgh Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Frary Funeral Home. Ms. Mills passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

Margaret is survived by her two brothers, Donald Mills of Marcellus, NY and Gordon Mills of Prescott, ON; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, Francis and Janet Mills and her aunt, Margaret (Peggy) MacLean. Margaret was born on March 24, 1947, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Francis H. and Janet (MacLean) Mills. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1968. Margaret was employed by Claxton Hepburn Medical Center as a switch board operatory for thirty-three years until her retirement. Margaret enjoyed gambling and playing softball.

