Morning Checkup: COVID vaccine awareness campaign

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a campaign underway to encourage people to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Steven Lyndaker is medical director for the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization.

He talked COVID vaccine awareness campaign during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This morning.

Dr. Lyndaker says one key to getting people to be vaccinated is to remind them that they’re not only protecting themselves, but their family members and loved ones.

And for those worried about side effects, they’re usually mild and generally last only a short time.

