Advertisement

Morning Checkup: COVID vaccine awareness campaign

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a campaign underway to encourage people to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Steven Lyndaker is medical director for the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization.

He talked COVID vaccine awareness campaign during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This morning.

You can see his interview in the video above.

Dr. Lyndaker says one key to getting people to be vaccinated is to remind them that they’re not only protecting themselves, but their family members and loved ones.

And for those worried about side effects, they’re usually mild and generally last only a short time.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer, identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr., was arguing with a cashier over...
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks
United Helpers Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care
United Helpers to close nursing home
Watertown lawmakers are taking the first step in stopping marijuana shops from popping up in...
No pot shops for Watertown? City council considers opting out
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces that the state has reached the vaccination goal that allows it to...
State lifts COVID restrictions as 70% vaccination milestone is reached
Fire at 20297 Reasoner Road in town of Brownville
Fire engulfs home, garage in town of Brownville

Latest News

Uncertainty because of the pandemic has forced Alexandria Bay to cancel its annual Bill Johnson...
Pandemic sinks Alex Bay Pirate Days
Legislature chair Scott Gray officially declares Jefferson County's COVID-19 state of emergency...
Jefferson County rescinds pandemic state of emergency
Morning Checkup: COVID vaccine awareness campaign
Morning Checkup: COVID vaccine awareness
Pandemic sinks Pirate Days