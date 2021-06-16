Advertisement

Pandemic sinks Alex Bay Pirate Days

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Even with state pandemic restrictions lifted, a popular pirate-themed event won’t be shoving off this year.

The Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce had to call off the 2021 Bill Johnson’s Pirate Days.

Officials say the year and a half of uncertainty made it hard to plan the event and the border closure is keeping Canadian reenactors from coming to our side of the St. Lawrence River.

The chamber will use this time to find volunteers and reenactors for next year’s Pirate Days.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer, identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr., was arguing with a cashier over...
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks
Watertown lawmakers are taking the first step in stopping marijuana shops from popping up in...
No pot shops for Watertown? City council considers opting out
United Helpers Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care
United Helpers to close nursing home
Fire at 20297 Reasoner Road in town of Brownville
Fire engulfs home, garage in town of Brownville
Stacy Snyder-Morse and Dave Morse sat down with 7 News anchor Jeff Cole last week. Tonight,...
Peyton Morse’s parents express gratitude to community

Latest News

Norwood Police Officer Joshua Eng hands out "positive tickets" to youths who are doing...
Do something positive in Norwood & get a ‘ticket’
Madelyn Countryman from Indian River and Delanie Miller from Watertown were awarded $1,000...
Area seniors receive $1,000 scholarships
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
It may be cool, but grab the sunscreen anyway
Legislature chair Scott Gray officially declares Jefferson County's COVID-19 state of emergency...
Jefferson County rescinds pandemic state of emergency