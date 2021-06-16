Pandemic sinks Alex Bay Pirate Days

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Even with state pandemic restrictions lifted, a popular pirate-themed event won’t be shoving off this year.

The Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce had to call off the 2021 Bill Johnson’s Pirate Days.

Officials say the year and a half of uncertainty made it hard to plan the event and the border closure is keeping Canadian reenactors from coming to our side of the St. Lawrence River.

The chamber will use this time to find volunteers and reenactors for next year’s Pirate Days.

