Advertisement

Red Cross: US facing severe blood shortage

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As demand for blood continues to climb, the American Red Cross says the U.S. is facing a “severe shortage.”

Over the past three months, the Red Cross said it’s distributed over 75,000 more blood products than usual. That’s more than 800 extra units a day.

“We are seeing an unprecedented demand for blood,” said Dr. P. Dayand Borge Jr. with the Red Cross.

It’s because of the pandemic.

“We’ve been seeing patients that had their care delayed that are now coming back to have their procedures done, whether they would be elective procedures or other types of things, and some of these patients are coming back sicker,” Borge said.

“So, they need more blood than they might have ordinarily needed if they’d gotten care sooner.”

The Red Cross is also seeing a 10% rise in red cell demand from hospitals with trauma centers this year.

While all blood types are needed, types B and O are in demand the most. Platelet donations are also needed.

“Despite everything that we’ve been doing to try to collect even more blood than we were planning, we’re just not really able to keep up,” Borge said.

It doesn’t appear the blood shortage will end in the near future. The Red Cross said it’s in need of sustained donations throughout the summer.

If you’d like to donate, you can call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS, make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org, or make an appointment through the Red Cross donor app.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer, identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr., was arguing with a cashier over...
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks
United Helpers Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care
United Helpers to close nursing home
Watertown lawmakers are taking the first step in stopping marijuana shops from popping up in...
No pot shops for Watertown? City council considers opting out
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces that the state has reached the vaccination goal that allows it to...
State lifts COVID restrictions as 70% vaccination milestone is reached
Fire at 20297 Reasoner Road in town of Brownville
Fire engulfs home, garage in town of Brownville

Latest News

Pastor Ed Litton said he wants to bring justice and healing to anyone victimized in the past.
Southern Baptists vote to debate sex abuse investigation
Pastor Ed Litton said he wants to bring justice and healing to anyone victimized in the past.
South Baptist president on sexual abuse
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Amber Alert issued in Tennessee for missing 5-year-old
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit