SLC Receives Grant

Cloudsplitter Foundation Awards Project Grant to SLC Arts

The Cloudsplitter Foundation awarded SLC Arts a $5,000 project grant to support the first-ever North Country Arts Festival, set to debut in September of this year. The festival encourages collaboration between local organizations and businesses to create a county-wide arts experience. Noco Arts Fest will consolidate SLC Arts’ existing programs such as PorchFest, the Ives Park Concert Series, the Remington Arts Festival & Art Show, and Artists’ Studio Tour in a month-long celebration. SLC Arts thanks the Cloudsplitter Foundation for their generous support of the North Country Arts Festival.

SLC Arts is still taking sign-ups for the North Country Arts Festival, which are available on their website: www.slcartscouncil.org/NocoArtFest.

