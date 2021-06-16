Advertisement

SLC Receives Grant

Cloudsplitter Foundation Awards Project Grant
SLC Arts Festival receives Grant
SLC Arts Festival receives Grant(SLC ARTS)
By Craig Thornton
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Cloudsplitter Foundation Awards Project Grant to SLC Arts

The Cloudsplitter Foundation awarded SLC Arts a $5,000 project grant to support the first-ever North Country Arts Festival, set to debut in September of this year. The festival encourages collaboration between local organizations and businesses to create a county-wide arts experience. Noco Arts Fest will consolidate SLC Arts’ existing programs such as PorchFest, the Ives Park Concert Series, the Remington Arts Festival & Art Show, and Artists’ Studio Tour in a month-long celebration. SLC Arts thanks the Cloudsplitter Foundation for their generous support of the North Country Arts Festival.

SLC Arts is still taking sign-ups for the North Country Arts Festival, which are available on their website: www.slcartscouncil.org/NocoArtFest.

Cloudsplitter Foundation
Cloudsplitter Foundation(Cloudsplitter Foundation)

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer, identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr., was arguing with a cashier over...
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks
United Helpers Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care
United Helpers to close nursing home
Watertown lawmakers are taking the first step in stopping marijuana shops from popping up in...
No pot shops for Watertown? City council considers opting out
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces that the state has reached the vaccination goal that allows it to...
State lifts COVID restrictions as 70% vaccination milestone is reached
Fire at 20297 Reasoner Road in town of Brownville
Fire engulfs home, garage in town of Brownville

Latest News

Trevor Gordon Hall at the Clayton Opera House
Trevor Gordon Hall in Concert
Teen allegedly steals & damages vehicle
Police lights
2 men pass out, charged with drug possession
Morning Checkup: COVID vaccine awareness campaign
Morning Checkup: COVID vaccine awareness campaign