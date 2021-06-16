Teen allegedly steals & damages vehicle

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A 17-year-old is accused of stealing and damaging a vehicle.

State police say the youth, from Hammond, allegedly used the vehicle to make burn-out marks on a camp driveway on Split Rock Road in Hammond.

The allegedly stolen vehicle was found damaged and abandoned in a nearby field.

The unidentified teen was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He was released with Family Court appearance tickets.

