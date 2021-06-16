Trevor Gordon Hall in Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Trevor Gordon Hall. Friday, June 18th

7:30pm show, doors open at 6:45pm

Tickets are $10 each and can only be purchased by calling the box office 315-686-2200

Rated one of the top 30 guitarists in the world under 30 years of age by Acoustic Guitar magazine, Trevor Gordon Hall is an instrumentalist from Philadelphia whose style ranges from edgy driving rhythms to delicate melodic themes. Exploring the guitar’s full creative potential, his blending of sounds weave together textures into grand yet intimate and lyrical compositions. While leaving no physical aspect of the guitar untouched, Trevor navigates audiences through an igniting experience of music that isn’t just heard but felt. Aside from being featured on NPR, NBC, PBS and countless international media outlets, Trevor’s tour calendar has taken him to 14 countries and many historic venues including Carnegie Hall in NYC, Union Chapel in London, Music History Museum in Bologna, Adolfo Mejia Theater in Colombia, and more. He has also had the opportunity to share the stage with some of the most trusted and legendary names in the music business prompting high praise from John Mayer, Steve Miller, Graham Nash, Steve Hackett, Dar Williams, Will Ackerman, Pat Martino, Stanley Jordan and more.

After live performances have been suspended for more than a year, music and arts lovers are more than ready to gather together again in person to celebrate the incomparable joy and spark of live music. The performance will also be recorded for a future broadcast on WPBS-TV so audiences across Northern New York and Eastern Ontario can enjoy it.

