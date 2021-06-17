Caprara golf tourney back after a year’s hiatus

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a year off because of the pandemic, a golf tournament raising money for a worthy cause was held Wednesday – an event named after a great person.

It was the sixth annual Frank Caprara Memorial Golf Tournament for the benefit of the Sacred Heart Foundation.

The event is named after the late Frank Caprara, a longtime supporter of the foundation.

You can hear from his sons, Billy and Charlie, in the video, along with his wife, Helen.

Also in the video are tournament organizer Tom Bruno, foundation president Dan Villa, and Amber Black, co-owner of Highland Meadows Golf and Country Club, where the event was held this year.

