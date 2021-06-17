City asks for volunteers for Watertown’s Concert in the Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is looking for help with the upcoming traditional Concert in the Park.

City officials say they’re looking for volunteers to assist with parking, directing concertgoers, and similar tasks.

Those who help out will get a free Concert in the Park t-shirt.

You can fill out this form if you want to volunteer.

The concert will be on kite hill in Thompson Park on Thursday, July 1.

Music gets underway at 5 p.m. with the Hot A’s, a rock band from the 198th Army Band.

There will be welcoming remarks at 7:30 p.m. and the Orchestra of Northern New York performs at 8 p.m.

The evening caps off with a fireworks display.

The original organizers of the concert backed out in April, citing time and cost restraints and putting the annual tradition in jeopardy for a second year in a row.

The city stepped in, putting $40,000 for it in the 2021-2022 budget.

The concert was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

