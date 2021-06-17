Edward L. Klock, 70, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Edward L. Klock, 70, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Upstate SUNY Hospital in Syracuse.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 20th from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and a graveside service will follow at 4:00 pm at Oxbow Cemetery with pastor Martha Helmer officiating.

Edward was born in Gouverneur on April 22, 1951, the son of Lucinda Klock.

He attended BOCES and graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1969.

Ed married Roxanna Robb on April 20, 1974 at Gouverneur United Methodist Church with Rev. Stanley Brown officiating.

Roxanna passed away on May 7, 2020.

The couple owned and operated a dairy farm on the Farm To Market Road in Fowler. Ed was also a truck driver including dump trucks and milk trucks.

He enjoyed the outdoors, whether it be hunting, fixing fence, or bailing hay. Ed also enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandkids and had been involved with little league baseball.

Ed is survived by his children Derek and Danielle Klock of Wegatchie, Lisa and Scott Stowell of Gouverneur, his grandkids Jaelynn, Tanner, Saige, Laraya, Levi, and Maddyson. He is also survived by his siblings Vonnie Denee of Florida, Connie Wilmet of Georgia, Howard and Laura Denee of Fowler, several nieces and nephews. Ed is predeceased by his mother Lucinda and wife Roxanna.

Memorial donations in memory of Ed are encouraged to Oxbow Vol. Fire Department, 37635 County Route 25, Antwerp, NY 13608.

