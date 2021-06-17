Event organizers embrace lack of COVID restrictions

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Possibly the most anticipated Lewis County Fair yet will soon be in full swing.

“Lots of people, lots of food, lots of fun,” fair president Doug Hanno said.

It’s a sigh of relief for fair organizers who initially had to scramble just to make the 200th fair happen.

“We were going to make our best effort to do what we had to do, but with the new rules coming out of Albany, or the lack of rules, we’re in great shape,” Hanno said.

Now that 70 percent of adults in the state have received at least one COVID-19 shot and many pandemic restrictions are lifted, things are starting to feel a little more normal.

In Clayton, all 512 chairs in the Clayton Opera House are ready to be filled.

“It’s going to be nerve-wracking, and exciting” executive director Julie Garnsey said. “Just really a good feeling.”

And the opera house is already booking bigger acts.

“We’ll just go right out, all out,” Garnsey said. “We have some pretty big performances we’re planning for 2022. This fall we have a couple people who are pretty big.”

And it’s good news for Concert in the Park fans. Capacity restrictions have been lifted, and Thompson Park is ready to be filled.

And that negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination you needed to show at the door? Well, that’s no more.

Scott Weller/Watertown Parks and Recreation Superintendent: “Obviously we’ll still be diligent in cleaning and things of that nature, but we’re excited,” Watertown Parks and Recreation superintendent Scott Weller said. “We’re looking forward to it.”

There is one rule though, and the city will be using the honor system to enforce it.

“The only one that’s really still there is masks for individuals who are unvaccinated,” Weller said.

So, whether you’re grabbing a bite, a lawn chair, or a ticket to the show, any events you head to this summer will feel a little more normal.

