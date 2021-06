WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a home in the city.

They were called to 307 South Rutland Street shortly before 6 p.m.

Pictures from the scene show fire damage and heavy smoke coming from the right side of the property.

7 News has a crew on the scene. We’ll update this story when we get more information.

Firefighters battle blaze at 307 South Rutland Street (WWNY)

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.