First Ever Anchor Con comes to NNY

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

‘Autobots, Roll Out!’ is just one of the well known catchphrases you’ll hear in and around the Cerow Recreation Arena in Clayton on August 20,21,22 this year. Why? Because parked outside will be the world’s only Hasbro approved, fan built, Optimus Prime truck. He lights up, he talks to you, and you can come meet him. Get your photo taken with Optimus Prime or any one of more than a dozen celebrities, artists, and performers spanning fandoms from television, movies, gaming, streaming, comic books, and anime!

North Country residents, as well as fans from all over upstate NY and beyond will be treated to meet and greets, photo ops, and Q & A’s with celebrities such as

● Samantha Newark, best known as part of the iconic Hasbro brand for her voice-over work as “Jem” &“Jerrica” in the much beloved cartoon series “Jem and The Holograms” Also known for her guest starring roles as “Ariel” & “Elise Presser” in the original Transformers Generation One series.

● Gregory French, who broke into the big time as a featured Walker on the series The Walking Dead and has since gone on to have parts in several movies such as “Spiderman: Homecoming”, “Iron Man 3”, “Parental Guidance”, and “We’re the Millers.”

● Michael Koske who is known for his television roles in The Walking Dead, The Vampire Diaries, Necessary Roughness and Brockmire. He appeared in the hit movies Hidden Figures, Captain America: Civil War, and Guardians the Galaxy: Vol. 2.

And more celebrities are being announced each week!

But AnchorCon is so much more! Our schedule includes an interactive “history of gaming” area with gaming consoles dating back to 1977! There will even be 2 video game tournaments running all weekend long. Not into video games? Borrow a tabletop board game from the “Play the Game, Read the Story” lending library. Or, check out a panel on Cosfighting and light sabres, becoming a puppeteer, or how to apply cosplay makeup! Meet up with other Marvel fans, Batdad fans, Dungeons and Dragons fans, or Dragon Ball Z Fans. Shop the vendor floor and artist alley where you can check out businesses and artists from near and far.

Looking for something with a little more flair ? How about an interactive movie showing with provided props (no one will shush you here!)? A Cosplay Contest with 5 categories? Or our MASK-erade ball complete with a DJ slinging fandom inspired remixes? We have all that, too!

AnchorCon is the North Country’s newest and nerdiest convention! We have something for everyone and you are not going to want to miss out!

Tickets are on sale now at our website - www.anchorcomicon.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.