Highlights & scores: Section X semis & Rapids action

GOVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - There was plenty of action on Section X diamonds and the Watertown rapids hosted Mohawk Valley at the Alex Duffy fairgrounds.

Section X baseball overall semi: Heuvelton vs. Gouverneur

Heuvelton was at Gouverneur for a Section X overall baseball semifinal.

Jared Wilson fields the bunt but Jordan Sawyer scores. Heuvelton is on top 2-1.

Jed Crayford tries to score on the wild pitch but is thrown out.

Gabe Wainwright drives in Kyle Gaumes as Gouverneur beats Heuvelton 4-3.

Section X baseball overall semi: Massena vs. Lisbon

Massena was at Lisbon for the other semi.

Tom McGregor with the base hit for the Red Raiders.

Massena scores 5 in the second to open a 6-0 lead

Armando Lazaro with a hit to drive in a run for Lisbon.

Matt Blue with a chopper.

Massena gets a double play to end it.

The Red Raiders beat Lisbon 8-1.

Section X softball overall semi: St. Lawrence vs. Canton

Section 10 overall softball semis...

St. Lawrence Central visited Canton for a Section X softball overall semifinal.

Makenna Bowles drills a double to the wall in center, driving in 2 runs for the Larries.

Then it’s Christie Smith with a squibber at the plate. Bowles scores and it’s 3-0 Larries.

Ava Hoy drives in Brooke Larabee.

Canton scores 3 in the sixth to beat the Larries 5-4.

Rapids vs. DiamondDawgs

The Watertown Rapids hosted the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League action from the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

Before the game, 90-year-old Gene Dolce from the Ives Hill retirement community threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Rapids trail 4-0 in the fourth when Hazel Martinez singles to center. Tony Santa Maria scores and it’s 4-1 Mohawk Valley.

Then it’s Jordan Dissin tripling to the gap in left center. Both Martinez and Frank Wayman score and it’s 4-3 DiamondDawgs.

Lowville grad Brett Myers ties it up with a base hit to center and Dissin crosses.

The Rapids win 8-5.

Wednesday’s local scores

Collegiate League baseball

Watertown Rapids 8, Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 5

Section X baseball overall semifinals

Gouverneur 4, Heuvelton 3

Massena 8, Lisbon 1

Section X softball overall semifinals

Canton 5, St. Lawrence Central 4

Hammond 6, Massena 3

