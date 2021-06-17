Highlights & scores: Section X semis & Rapids action
GOVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - There was plenty of action on Section X diamonds and the Watertown rapids hosted Mohawk Valley at the Alex Duffy fairgrounds.
Section X baseball overall semi: Heuvelton vs. Gouverneur
Heuvelton was at Gouverneur for a Section X overall baseball semifinal.
Jared Wilson fields the bunt but Jordan Sawyer scores. Heuvelton is on top 2-1.
Jed Crayford tries to score on the wild pitch but is thrown out.
Gabe Wainwright drives in Kyle Gaumes as Gouverneur beats Heuvelton 4-3.
Section X baseball overall semi: Massena vs. Lisbon
Massena was at Lisbon for the other semi.
Tom McGregor with the base hit for the Red Raiders.
Massena scores 5 in the second to open a 6-0 lead
Armando Lazaro with a hit to drive in a run for Lisbon.
Matt Blue with a chopper.
Massena gets a double play to end it.
The Red Raiders beat Lisbon 8-1.
Section X softball overall semi: St. Lawrence vs. Canton
Section 10 overall softball semis...
St. Lawrence Central visited Canton for a Section X softball overall semifinal.
Makenna Bowles drills a double to the wall in center, driving in 2 runs for the Larries.
Then it’s Christie Smith with a squibber at the plate. Bowles scores and it’s 3-0 Larries.
Ava Hoy drives in Brooke Larabee.
Canton scores 3 in the sixth to beat the Larries 5-4.
Rapids vs. DiamondDawgs
The Watertown Rapids hosted the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League action from the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.
Before the game, 90-year-old Gene Dolce from the Ives Hill retirement community threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
The Rapids trail 4-0 in the fourth when Hazel Martinez singles to center. Tony Santa Maria scores and it’s 4-1 Mohawk Valley.
Then it’s Jordan Dissin tripling to the gap in left center. Both Martinez and Frank Wayman score and it’s 4-3 DiamondDawgs.
Lowville grad Brett Myers ties it up with a base hit to center and Dissin crosses.
The Rapids win 8-5.
Wednesday’s local scores
Collegiate League baseball
Watertown Rapids 8, Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 5
Section X baseball overall semifinals
Gouverneur 4, Heuvelton 3
Massena 8, Lisbon 1
Section X softball overall semifinals
Canton 5, St. Lawrence Central 4
Hammond 6, Massena 3
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.