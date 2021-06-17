Advertisement

Jet ski race to draw hundreds to Waddington

By Keith Benman
Updated: 46 minutes ago
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - They’re coming and they’re coming in fast to Waddington.

On June 26 and 27, East Coast Watercross and 200 competitors will liven up the town beach and a racecourse out on the St. Lawrence River.

Competitors can still register at EastCoastWatercross.com.

Bass fishing tourneys are big on the river, but this should be the first major jet ski competition locally. Hopes are high.

“You got people from Florida. You got people from upstate New York, downstate New York, across the nation, and they’re all going to be in Waddington,” said Alex Hammond, Waddington town supervisor. “The goal is to bring in both spectators and competitors, and then once they enjoy themselves a little bit at the festivities, the races, you know, go downtown, grab a bite to eat.”

There are more than 20 jet ski competition classes covering all makes, models and skill levels.

