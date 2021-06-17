Joan A. “Joanie” Leigh, 69, of Raymondville

Calling hours for Joan A. “Joanie” Leigh, 69, a resident of 9 Fairlawn Ave, Raymondville, will be held at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 9 - 12 noon at which time prayers will be offered by Joanie’s cousin, Ronald LaBrake. (Funeral Home)

RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Joan A. “Joanie” Leigh, 69, a resident of 9 Fairlawn Ave, Raymondville, will be held at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 9 - 12 noon at which time prayers will be offered by Joanie’s cousin, Ronald LaBrake. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Joanie was called home by God on Monday morning, June 14, 2021 at the Albany Medical Center with family at her side.

Joanie is survived by her husband of 28 years, Michael Leigh of Raymondville NY; three daughters, Marisa and Jay Laba Raleigh, NC; Christina and Brian Orologio Norwood, NY; Carlyn Leigh and her fiancé Bill Deno of Massena NY; her four grandchildren, Carter and Cole Laba; Evan and Coen Orologio. Cousins, Ronald B. LaBrake & wife Gretchen, Marilla, NY; Christopher LaBrake and wife Katina Massena, NY; Michael LaBrake, Massena, NY. Second cousins Matthew LeBrake and wife Lisa, their children Alicia and Joseph LaBrake of Lancaster, NY; Holly C. Ndeze & husband Ndekezi Ndeze and their children Quintin & Zander Ndeze West Seneca, NY. Joanie was pre-deceased by her parents.

Born in Weymouth, MA, the daughter of Audrey Mason, Joanie graduated from the Massena Central School and the Massena School of Business. She worked at Clarkson University in Potsdam for several years then later worked for ALCOA in Massena as an Administrative Assistant for over 20 years and then enjoyed early retirement. Joanie “Mimi” enjoyed spending time with her family, seeing her grandchildren, tending to her flower beds, watching and learning from the cooking channel, knitting hats, scarfs and mittens for those in need. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joanie’s memory can be made to any local Animal Shelter or to the American Cancer Society Specifically: Hope Lodge 237 East Avenue , Burlington, VT 05401 (802)-658-0649. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Joan A. “Joanie” Leigh.

