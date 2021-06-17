Jobs, signing bonuses available for those affected by United Helpers closure

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Opportunities are available for the 200 people who will be out of a job when United Helpers closes its Ogdensburg nursing home in September.

The ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence has openings - 140 direct support staff members are needed in Jefferson County, and 90 in St. Lawrence County.

Those openings are for numerous facilities throughout the counties.

To help bring candidates in the door, ARC is offering signing bonuses.

“And we’re offering $1,000 over a six-month period to full-time staff members and anyone who would want to work part-time, that would be a $500 sign-on bonus,” said Michelle Quinell-Gayle, director of community relations, ARC Jefferson St. Lawrence.

She says the starting rate recently increased as well. Those interested can apply online at www.thearcjslc.org.

