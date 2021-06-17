Lights on the River golf tourney coming up

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to start planning for the third annual Lights on the River Golf Tournament.

Organizer Bob Santamoor was on 7 News This Morning to talk about it. You can watch his interview in the video above.

Lights on the River puts on lights displays at Lisbon Beach around Christmas every year. There’s no admission charge, but people can donate whatever they want in money or nonperishable food.

All the money and food raised goes to local food pantries. The golf tournament just adds to the amount the group can donate.

The tournament begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start on Friday, August 20 at the Partridge Run Golf and Country Club in Canton.

You can find out more at lightsontheriver.org. You can also call 315-250-6141.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.