LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Residents in Lowville no longer need to worry about conserving water.

The water watch was lifted at noon Thursday.

The village had been on watch since Saturday, when the levels in the tank dipped to 12 feet.

Village officials tell us that the water level is up to 18 feet.

It’s still below the ideal 20-foot mark, but officials say residents can go back to normal.

