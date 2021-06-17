Lowville Village Concert Series

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

The Village of Lowville will be hosting a Summer Concert Series with funding provided by Pratt Northam.

The music will take place on Tuesday nights from 5-8 PM through August 24th. Music will be at Veterans Park. In the event of rain TBD.

Currently bands are as follows:

June 22 Ransom

June 29 Nelson Brothers

Juuly 6 Bill Burkhard and Kasidee Sauer

July 13th Tony Levesque and band

August 17th Fred and the Ed’s

August 24th Doc Yukon.

More musicians willl be announced when they are booked.

During this event the Lowville American Legion will be hosting a weekly “Cruise-in”. Classic cars, trucks, motorcycles, rat rods, and more. Hot Dogs, Hamburgers will be available at the Legions Food Shack.

Updated band schedule will be post on the Lowville American Legions FB page and at www.americanlegionfamily.org.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.