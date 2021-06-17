Major League Fishing comes to Massena next week

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A major pro bass fishing tour will be in Massena next week.

Anglers from Major Fishing League’s Bass Pro Tour will be dropping their lines in the St. Lawrence River June 25-30.

The six-day event will be hosted by Fish Massena and the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce.

MLF says it will feature 80 of the best professional anglers in the world who will be fishing for a purse of more than $800,000 and a top payout of $100,000.

Although Massena and the St. Lawrence River played host to one MLF Toyota Series tournament in 2019, this event will mark the first time that the Bass Pro Tour has visited the area.

Anglers will take off from the Massena Intake boat launch Ramp on 9 a.m. on each day of the competition. Takeout will be at the same place at 5:30 p.m. each day.

