Mark L. Smith, 69, of Cape Vincent

1 hour ago
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Mark L. Smith, 69, of South James St, passed away on Monday June 14th, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Cape Vincent.

Mark was born on September 26th, 1951 to Lawrence and Helen (Coleman) Smith.

Mark attended and graduated from Immaculate Heart Central School in 1969. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Ft. Lauderdale University in 1973. He also attended the University of Maine before returning back to Watertown in 1974 where he was employed at Northern Travel Bureau, a family owned business for many years. In the early 1990′s Mark purchased and operated the St. Lawrence Inn restaurant in Cape Vincent until 1996. Mark was an avid fisherman and loved the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario where he spent his retirement years as a Chartered Fishing Guide Captain aboard “The Carrie Anne”. Mark loved The River on his boat, fishing, organizing and hosting clambakes and spending time with his family and friends.

Mark married his wife Carrie on September 23, 2000 at The Gill House Inn, Henderson Harbor, NY

Mark is survived by his wife: Carrie (Gault) Smith, Cape Vincent; three sons Eric (Stephanie) Smith, Charlotte, North Carolina, Tyler and Jordan Smith both at home, Cape Vincent; a granddaughter, Oliva Smith, Charlotte, North Carolina; a brother Gregory (Joan) Smith, Watertown along with many nieces and nephews. Mark is also survived by a previous spouse and mother of Eric, Ann (Cavallario) Lyman.

Mark is predeceased by his parents, a brother John (Drew) Smith, a sister Joanne (Smith) Wise, and an infant brother Michael Smith.

There will be calling hours from 3:00pm-7:00pm on Monday June 21st, 2021 at Cleveland Funeral Home 188 Broadway Cape Vincent, NY 13618. A memorial mass will be held at 11am on Tuesday June 22nd, 2021 at St. Vincent De Paul Church 139 Kanady St. Cape Vincent, NY 13618. A celebration of life will be held immediately following the memorial mass at the J.C. Londraville Legion Post 832, 248 Broadway St. Cape Vincent.

Memorial Donations can be made to the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad, 241 E. Broadway Street Cape Vincent, NY 13618

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

