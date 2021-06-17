Advertisement

Memorial service for Gary A. Loomis, 70

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The memorial service for Gary A. Loomis will be 12 noon on Saturday, June 26th, 2021 at the Sackets Harbor Fire Station, 112 North Broad St., Sackets Harbor, NY with Pastor Terry Alford from the Smithville Baptist Church officiating.  Burial will be private in Lakeside Cemetery, Sackets Harbor.

Gary passed away January 26th, 2021 at age 70 at his winter home in the Villages, FL.

Gary was a firefighter with the Fort Drum Fire Department, Fort Drum, NY, retiring in 2000 as Assistant Fire Chief.

To view the complete obituary and leave condolences to the family, please go to the funeral home website at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation (Garrett Loomis Firefighter Training Fund), 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY  13601.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

