Mildred B. Dillenbeck, 95, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mildred B. Dillenbeck, age 95 of Ogdensburg will be held at 11:00am on Saturday (June 19, 2021) at the United Methodist Church with Rev. Donna Fitchette & Rev. Rob Schirmer co-officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral at the church from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Entombment will follow services at Foxwood Memorial Park. Mrs. Dillenbeck passed away peacefully Wednesday (June 16, 2021) at her home with her husband and son by her side.

She is survived by her husband Richard; one son Robert of Essex Jct, VT; one granddaughter Jessica Nash Kernion & her husband Dan of Bend, OR; one grandson Jonathan Nash & his wife Melanie of Oceanside, CA; great-grandchildren Damon & Myra Kernion; a sister Donna Bell of Washington DC and Ogdensburg; a nephew Wayne Ashley & his wife Karen of Ogdensburg; nieces Suzanne Douglas of Middlebury, VT, JoAnn Biercuk of Fairlawn, NY, Candace Odenwald & her husband Gary of Phoenix, AZ and several cousins.

Three daughters Linda Dillenbeck of Nash, CA, Diane & Darlene Dillenbeck who died at birth; and two sisters Dorothy Ashley and Mary Douglas both of Ogdensburg.

Mildred was born in the Town of Lisbon, a daughter of the late J. William & Ruth (Mosier) Bell. She later graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy, and continued her education at the Wallace Secretarial School and then pursued Independent Art Study. She married Richard Karl Dillenbeck on February 26, 1946 at the United Methodist Church, Ogdensburg with her uncle Rev. Wilbert Hull and Rev. Geo Dando officiating. (Rev. Hull also married Mrs. Dillenbeck’s parents in 1918). During her career she was employed at the Former Ogdensburg Trust Co., NY State Compensation Court and the Remington Art Museum which she retired from in 1984, as Director of the Museum after 20 years of being instrumental in many changes which expanded the exposure of Remington’s art work.

Mildred was awarded a North Country Citation by St. Lawrence University in 1979 for collecting, preserving and interpreting the visual and cultural history of the North Country. Upon invitation, Mrs. Dillenbeck attended three events at the White House highlighting Remington. She traveled as far as California to promote the Remington Museum and was internationally known for her knowledge of Remington and the ability to authenticate his art work.

Mrs. Dillenbeck was a life member of the United Methodist Church where she held many positions thru the years, and was named “Woman of the Year” in 1964. She was also a life member of the NY State Congress of Parents and Teachers. Homemakers Home Bureau, former member of Zonta International and the “Nimble Thimble” quilters.

After retirement she and her husband enjoyed traveling to most of the US including Hawaii, Alaska, Canadian Rockies and Maritime Provinces. She enjoyed spending time with her family, helping others, church activities, traveling, camping and her flowers.

Memorial donations may be made in the memory of Mildred Dillenbeck to the United Methodist Church in Ogdensburg or an organization of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

