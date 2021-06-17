Advertisement

Milton T. Maroney, 64, of Massena

Milton T. Maroney, 64, of State Route 56, died on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, due to injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident.(Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Milton T. Maroney, 64, of State Route 56, died on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, due to injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident. He was surrounded by his family.

Milton was born on September 10, 1956 in Canton, New York, son of the late Frank M. & Zenda I. (Fuller) Maroney.

After his schooling, he was employed as a Truck Driver for Full Service Paving Corporation out of Massena, NY. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and snowmobiling and time spent riding his motorcycle.

Milton is survived by a daughter, Angel M. Maroney & her companion Michael Fraser, Ogdensburg, NY; a son, Frank M. Maroney, North Carolina; a brother, Frankie M. Maroney and his three special grandchildren, Kelsi, Kaydence & Khloee Fraser and several nieces and nephews.

No calling hours will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Condolences in his memory can be made at www.laruepitcher.com

