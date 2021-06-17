Advertisement

More details on Chaumont bridge construction

Chaumont bridge
Chaumont bridge(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - There are new details about an upcoming bridge project in Chaumont.

Construction is supposed to begin next April and continue until the fall of 2023. The project is expected to cost a little more than $18.5 million.

In a public information session Wednesday night, the project’s manager says there will be a new traffic pattern during part of the construction.

“Traffic is going to maintained with, we call it alternating one-way traffic, so there will be traffic signals on the approaches,” project manager Kent Collier said. “Traffic will go in one direction, the signal will turn red and then green, and then will reverse traffic flow.”

Collier says that will likely be in the winter of the first construction year.

