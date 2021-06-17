Robert Moses State Park, other attractions closed due to ongoing power outage

TOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some of the region’s largest attractions are shut down just as the tourist season kicks off.

Robert Moses State Park is closed due to a power failure. The outage is affecting businesses across Massena.

“When that park opens is when our season starts,” said Terry Granger, Blevins Seaway Marine and RV director of operations.

Lightning Sunday night knocked out critical equipment at the New York Power Authority switch yard. It won’t be fixed until at least next week. You can still hike and picnic, but can’t get a drink or go to the bathroom.

“We get the great news from Governor Cuomo that we can be out in the public, and then to have this little hiccup, it’s disappointing,” said Steven O’Shaughnessy, Massena town supervisor.

The park is integral to Massena’s tourism plans. Bass fishing tournaments start soon. Campsites and cabins are prime lodging. People also stream into town to shop.

“People that are out there a lot of times are really in the market for new campers. They come in and they’ll purchase from us quite often,” said Granger.

People remain docked at the marina but have to get out their generators. The nearby Nicandri Nature Center is also closed.

The Eisenhower Lock Visitors’ Center remains closed. So that’s another early strike against Massena’s tourist season.

Town officials also hope to see that open soon.

“To have somebody drive from a far distance or even a close distance to see the ships go through the locks, traverse the locks, and when they get here, they really can’t see anything,” said O’Shaughnessy.

The Seaway Development Corporation says the center closed last year due to the pandemic. It says it hopes to provide information soon on its potential reopening.

