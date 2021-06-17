Robert W. Jeffries, 74, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert W. Jeffries, 74, of State Route 180, passed away on Tuesday June 15, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Jefferson County Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.

Robert was born on October 21, 1946 in Bellevue, PA to William and Louise Krebs Jeffries.

He graduated Lincoln Community HS (Lincoln, Illinois) class of 1965. Graduated with Associates Degree from Joliet Junior College (Joliet, Illinois) class of 1981. He enlisted in the Navy on June 23, 1965 to avoid being drafted into the Army during Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on March 22, 1971. During his time in the navy he learned how to operate a nuclear power reactor. His service included assignment to the USS Enterprise “big-E” at the time of the big fire on January 14, 1969. He was able to capitalize on his service experience with a career at Commonwealth Edison of Illinois (since bought out by Exelon) where he worked as a nuclear reactor operator at Dresden Station just south of Joliet, Illinois until his retirement in 1998. After his retirement from the nuclear power industry, he continued to work as a computer technician setting up, managing and working the help desk for a bank on the south side of Chicago for several years.

Robert was a very private person who had deep passion for Model Railroading which was passed to him by his own father. He had a passion for computers and often used his abilities to build his own computers from various parts and pieces. He also was a volunteer firefighter for the LaFargeville volunteer department from 2012 until his death.

Robert is survived by his daughter; Janice Rusch, Newton, IA, his mother; Louise Jeffries, Watertown, NY. He also has three siblings, John Jeffries of Evans Mills, NY is his older brother. Edward Jeffries of Macomb, Illinois and Susan Jeffries of South Bend, Indiana are his younger siblings. He also has 4 grand daughters and 2 great-grand daughters.

Along with his father, Robert is predeceased by his son; Joseph Jeffries, who died at 41 yrs in May of 2020.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 20th at 4PM at the First Baptist Church of Black River 122 Maple Street, Black River, NY 13612 with Pastor John Coulliette officiating. Burial will take place on Monday, June 21st at 11AM at Brookside Cemetery, Watertown, NY. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

