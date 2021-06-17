Rounding up to help supply food banks with milk

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - June is National Dairy Month, and one local supermarket is helping by getting more milk to local food banks.

For the entire month, Price Chopper is participating in the “fill a glass with hope” program. Customers can round up their total to the nearest dollar when paying. That extra change goes to the program, which helps local food banks provide milk for families in need.

“It’s great for the morale of the community and I think it’s great for people to give back to other people who need it in the community,” Watertown store manager Keith Darrah said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s 50 cents or 7 cents, we’d like everyone to round up when they can.”

All Price Chopper stores in the north country are participating.

The program has raised more than $170,000 since 2015.

