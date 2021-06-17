Advertisement

Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help in finding missing man

Anthony Rhinebeck
Anthony Rhinebeck(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office﻿ is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Officials say 31 year old Anthony Rhinebeck was last seen walking in the Rensselaer Falls area.

He has been missing since Sunday.

Rhinebeck is 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos of a rosary around his neck and a star on his chest.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, jeans and white sneakers, and walking towards the Oswegatchie River.

If you have any information on Rhinebeck, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 315-379-2222, or contact officials through Facebook or the sheriff’s app.

