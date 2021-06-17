Advertisement

Sunshine & in the 70s

By Les Shockley
Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be sunny and a touch on the cool side, especially in the morning.

Temperatures mostly started in the 40s. We’ll reach highs in the low 70s in the afternoon.

It stays mainly clear overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday will also be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Father’s Day is Sunday. It’s going to be sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

There’s a 60 percent chance of showers on Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be sunny on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

