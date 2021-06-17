Tri-county area sees 5 new COVID cases

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There were 5 new COVID cases to report in the tri-county region Thursday.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County announced 2 new cases Thursday.

Two people are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 7,186 cases of COVID in Jefferson County and 87 deaths.

St. Lawrence County

St. Lawrence County recorded 2 new cases and 3 hospitalizations.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 97 deaths from COVID in St. Lawrence County and a total of 7,527 cases.

Lewis County

Lewis County reported 1 new COVID cases and one hospitalization Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, 2,374 cases have been reported and 31 people have died.

