Watertown business helps military spouses and veterans get jobs

Empower Employ
Empower Employ(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A military veteran noticed a problem: fellow veterans and military spouses struggling to find work.

Now, she has created a company that’s a one-stop-shop for job searching and placement.

Lindsay Helm created Empower Employ. Not only is she a veteran, she’s married to a member of the military.

Helm started out by connecting and coaching spouses and vets as a volunteer, but wanted to grow the idea.

Now, she has several different online programs that can connect employers to vets, train job seekers on the resume and interview processes, and educate employers about hiring from the military.

The latest software is an applicant tracking system called ‘Jake.’

“Jake is a home-grown solution right here in the community. This is a tech start that started legitimately in my house with ties to the community. I’m hoping to see employers around here utilize Jake on top of our coaching services to hire spouses,” said Helm.

Even though the business was created in Watertown, it can help people anywhere because it’s all online.

Helm has already placed more than 150 military spouses and veterans into jobs. With the new software, she hopes to soon double that number.

Helm says hiring veterans is good for businesses because they can get tax credits for each veteran hired.

