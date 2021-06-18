Back in business at Clayton Opera House

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Opera House is fully open and ready to entertain.

Executive director Julie Garnsey says it will take a little time, though, to bring the schedule of performances up to full speed.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Here are a couple of highlights of what’s going on.

- Movie nights are Thursdays at 7 p.m.

- Sawyer Fredericks will perform on September 3

- Jerrod Nieman will perform on September 17

You can see details and the full schedule at claytonoperahouse.com. You can also call the box office at 315-686-2200.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.