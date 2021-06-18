Back in business at Clayton Opera House
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Opera House is fully open and ready to entertain.
Executive director Julie Garnsey says it will take a little time, though, to bring the schedule of performances up to full speed.
Here are a couple of highlights of what’s going on.
- Movie nights are Thursdays at 7 p.m.
- Sawyer Fredericks will perform on September 3
- Jerrod Nieman will perform on September 17
You can see details and the full schedule at claytonoperahouse.com. You can also call the box office at 315-686-2200.
