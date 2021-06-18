Big pay raises announced for some at Lewis County’s nursing home

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Imagine getting a $9 an hour raise. It’s happening for some workers at Lewis County Health System’s nursing home.

CEO Gerald Cayer announced the pay increases Friday.

Certified nursing assistants will now go from $13.98 an hour to $20 to $23 an hour.

Licensed practical nurses will see a $2.50 an hour bump across all pay scales.

Cayer says it’s a way to thank employees for their hard work and compete for the best employees.

He says there’s more hiring on the way.

“Our goal with this program is to bring between 25 and 35 individuals on board,” he said.

Cayer says those impacted by the closing of the United Helpers nursing home in Odgensburg are also encouraged to apply and added that free CNA classes will be offered in June and July.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.