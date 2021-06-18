Advertisement

Billy Fuccillo, “Huge” car dealer, has died

Billy Fuccillo, noted car dealer, who died at the age of 64.
Billy Fuccillo, noted car dealer, who died at the age of 64.(Source: CNY Central)
By Scott Atkinson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Billy Fuccillo, whose trademark “It’s gonna be huuuuge” slogan made him a star in the crowded world of auto dealerships, has died.

Fuccillo’s death was reported by multiple media outlets Friday morning. CNY Central in Syracuse reported Fuccillo died at his home in Florida after months of declining health.

He was 64.

Fuccillo is said to own more than 25 dealerships, including a large dealership, the “Fuccillo Automotive Group,” in Adams.

Aside from his auto dealerships, Fuccillo was known for his charitable work.

Fuccillo was born in Suffolk County in 1957, according to a biographical note on Wikipedia. He graduated from Syracuse University in 1978.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy and son, Billy Fuccillo Jr., CNY Central reported. Funeral details have not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle blaze at 307 South Rutland Street
Update: Watertown duplex fire caused by cigarette, officials say
St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services
St. Lawrence County foster parents make shocking allegations
4 charged in assault involving machete, baseball bat, metal pipe
Anthony Rhinebeck
Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help in finding missing man
Sign at Robert Moses State Park
Robert Moses State Park, other attractions closed due to ongoing power outage

Latest News

WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Father’s Day marinades
Anthony Rhinebeck
Body of missing man found in river
Clayton Opera House
Back in business at Clayton Opera House
TV Dinner: Father's Day Marinades
TV Dinner: Father's Day marinades