Billy Fuccillo, “Huge” car dealer, has died

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Billy Fuccillo, whose trademark “It’s gonna be huuuuge” slogan made him a star in the crowded world of auto dealerships, has died.

Fuccillo’s death was reported by multiple media outlets Friday morning. CNY Central in Syracuse reported Fuccillo died at his home in Florida after months of declining health.

He was 64.

Fuccillo is said to own more than 25 dealerships, including a large dealership, the “Fuccillo Automotive Group,” in Adams.

Aside from his auto dealerships, Fuccillo was known for his charitable work.

Fuccillo was born in Suffolk County in 1957, according to a biographical note on Wikipedia. He graduated from Syracuse University in 1978.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy and son, Billy Fuccillo Jr., CNY Central reported. Funeral details have not yet been released.

