Blast from the Past: 1955 Eleanor Roosevelt visit to Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, a picture sent to us takes us back to May 1955.

The photo was shared with us by the son of our very popular weatherman, the late Danny Burgess.

Michael Burgess tells us the picture shows Danny, who was working for WMSA radio in Massena, interviewing Eleanor Roosevelt at what was then known as the New York State Teachers College at Potsdam.

In a daily newspaper column, Mrs. Roosevelt wrote about her visit, saying Potsdam was developing a very fine program in the arts.

The former First Lady also noted Helen Hosmer as the director of the then-Crane Department of Music.

She ended it by saying she had a great feeling that real appreciation of the arts was going forward at the college, and added that she thought this is one of the most important things that can be done for our young people.

