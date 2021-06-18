Advertisement

Body of missing man found in river

Anthony Rhinebeck
Anthony Rhinebeck(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The body of a man missing since Sunday was found in the Oswegatchie River Thursday night.

Officials say the body of 31-year-old Anthony Rhinebeck was recovered off Backus-Camp Road by the Rensselaer Falls Fire Department dive team.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help to find him.

St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean O’Brien said deputies were called to 209 Rensselaer Street in Rensselaer Falls on Sunday. Witnesses saw Rhinebeck leaving the home at about the time deputies arrived.

He said deputies and state police have been called to that house for domestics incidents several times in recent weeks and Rhinebeck left when law enforcement arrived almost every time.

Rhinebeck was on parole, O’Brien said, and there was a warrant for his arrest on a parole violation.

No foul play is suspected. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday in Binghamton.

