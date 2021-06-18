Advertisement

Breaking: ‘significant new jobs’ possible under deal to sell Massena’s old GM property

File photo of workers at GM's Massena plant
File photo of workers at GM's Massena plant(WWNY)
By Keith Benman and Diane Rutherford
Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A deal has been reached to sell the former General Motors property in Massena.

RACER Trust, which was created to clean up and position old GM properties for redevelopment, said it’s keeping the buyer’s name confidential for now.

“The proposed reuse would create significant new jobs and other benefits for the community, including a substantial increase in the tax base. While we understand and appreciate the community’s interest in the redevelopment and reuse of the property, it is important for competitive business reasons that we maintain confidentiality about the prospect and its proposed reuse of the property,” RACER Trust said in a prepared statement.

The GM plant closed in 2009 and 500 jobs were lost.

RACER, which stands for Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response, was created to take over all of GM’s abandoned properties when the automaker went bankrupt.

The trust’s job was to clean up the 217-acre Massena site, which was contaminated with highly toxic PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, and later market the property.

