Brittan Cross, an up-and-coming pitcher

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A young pitcher made quite a debut on the Belleville Henderson varsity baseball team this past season.

With a powerful right arm, Brittan Cross was just about unbeatable on the mound.

The super freshman finished with an 8-0 mark, winning all 8 of his team’s victories this season.

He was a little surprised by his contributions his first year on varsity.

“At first, I didn’t really think so. At first, I thought they were going to hit off me and stuff. They ended up not hitting off me at all and there’s some games where maybe they’d get two or three hits off me and then I had my perfect game against Alex Bay.”

You heard him right, a perfect game against Alexandria.

The heater is his number-one pitch.

“The fastball is my number-one pitch and I usually mix them up with a curve ball or a change-up or sometimes a sinker and a slider.”

He continues to work hard, getting ready for his sophomore season next spring.

“I’ll definitely be pitching way faster than this year,” he said “I’m doing weight training and everything at Syracuse from the Baseball Warehouse at NYC for Bryan Gaal.

Besides Belleville Henderson, young Brittan also plays on a travel team.

“Yes, I play for Chris Randall and the Bedlleville Henderson Bulls. I’ve been playing for them for six years.”

As a mater of fact, he credits Randall for much of his success.

“The main reason I am here is because of my coach, Chris Randall,” he said. “He brought me into the sport. I asked him if I could pitch that one year and here we are now.

Chances are you’ll be hearing more from Brittan Cross in the future at Belleville Henderson and his travel team.

