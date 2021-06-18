Candidates face off for second time in Lewis County legislature primary

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Primary day is next week, and we headed to Lewis County to check in on a race for county legislature. In District 7, two candidates are going head-to-head for a second time.

“If I don’t have the answer, I’ll get it for them,” said Greg Kulzer, who has been District 7 Legislator for eight years.

He wants another 2 years. Transparency is key to Kulzer.

“If I don’t believe in something, I’m going to say no. Even if I’m the only no, I’d rather be that than a ‘yes’ person,” he said.

Kulzer wants low taxes, and believes in community projects and activities.

“I feel good about securing a line-item budget in the budget for Double Play. I think they work with the community and try to help people of all ages. They do a lot for the older people, and I’d like to see that progress. And I’d love to see them build a community center for Lowville,” he said.

Kulzer’s competition is Josh Leviker, a project manager for a Syracuse-based paving company, and Turin’s mayor. Leviker says his prospective will be a fresh one.

“Not saying change is needed, but maybe bring other ideas to the table, or take an idea that is stalled, and run with that idea and see it through,” he said.

Leviker is the vice president of a snowmobile club and is a proponent of tourism and recreation activities in the county.

“There’s a huge economic impact here in the southern tier that brings in millions of dollars to the economy. With that, you have people from out of state, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, that like the area. They ride the sled once, they buy property for a very good price, and they build a very beautiful home. That adds to the tax base,” he said.

Both Kulzer and Leviker are running on Republican and Conservative tickets. Primary day is June 22.

