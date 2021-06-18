Castorland Fire Company unveils new home

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - After two years and $930,000, the Castorland Fire Company has a new home.

It has offices, a radio room, showers for firefighters and a heavy duty washer to clean gear.

For the first time, there’s a fully-equipped kitchen, and that means the community can rent out the space for parties and events.

“Everybody you talk to has just been very supportive and real excited about the whole project. It was something that was due to happen. It’s nice to see it all complete and ready to use,” said Phil Beyer, vice president.

You can see the station for yourself; there’s an open house Saturday beginning at noon.

