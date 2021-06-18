Advertisement

COVID vaccination clinics travel to Jefferson County communities

LaFargeville vaccination clinic
LaFargeville vaccination clinic(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The push to get Jefferson County to 70 percent vaccinated by the 4th of July is bringing clinics to the area’s most in need of a boost.

We visited one in LaFargeville on Friday.

“If there is a need, a desire, we’re out the door. We’ll be there wherever the community is that wants us,” said Jefferson County Legislature Chair Scott Gray.

LaFargeville’s zip code is one of the lowest vaccinated areas in the state, and county officials want to provide opportunities for those who haven’t gotten their shot yet, like K.J. Dark.

“I’m waiting for the border to open up in Canada and this seems like the only way for that to happen. My girlfriend is over there and I haven’t seen her the whole time,” said Dark.

Twelve-year-old Olivia Horton got her shot too.

“So I don’t have to wear a mask,” she said.

The clinic offered Pfizer, approved for those age 12 and up, with the hopes of attracting a younger crowd.

“Any vaccination in an arm is a good vaccination. Now, with the age expansion, we’re seeing a lot of the 12-18 year olds, which is fantastic because that was the population we’re hoping to address,” said Jefferson County Public Health Preparedness & Response Coordinator Jeffrey Leiendecker.

The nationwide goal is to get 70 percent vaccinated by the 4th of July. Jefferson County is at 64 percent. Local leaders say targeted clinics one are the way to reach that goal.

“We’re about 4,300 people away; we’re chugging along toward that goal,” said Gray.

Officials say they’ll continue to offer clinics to places that need them. Next up is Lyme on June 29.

“It’s available, you should go get it. It’s not a political thing. At some point, it becomes a reponsibility for the whole society. It’s not just for you, it’s for everybody else,” said Dark.

